Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,184,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $442.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.