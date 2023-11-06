Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 3,285 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $130.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

