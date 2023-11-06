Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $210.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

