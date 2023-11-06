Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,621. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

