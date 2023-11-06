OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $6.35 Million in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,670,000 after acquiring an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 176,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 36,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 31,910 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

