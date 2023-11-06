30,137 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.54.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.91 and a 200 day moving average of $184.54. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.12 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

