OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 124.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,502,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,552,366. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

