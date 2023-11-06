Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Lifted by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.06. 319,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.