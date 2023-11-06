OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $185,774,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,202,000 after buying an additional 2,393,146 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1,012.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after buying an additional 2,372,124 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3,393.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after acquiring an additional 970,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ventas by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after acquiring an additional 907,148 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Ventas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.95. 278,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,173. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,408.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,000.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

