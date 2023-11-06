OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.91. The company had a trading volume of 40,272,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,876,859. The company has a market cap of $705.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

