Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,288,058 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,197 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 3.6% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $74,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in SEA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.24.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.34. 1,198,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,700. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

