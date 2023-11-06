S&CO Inc. Buys Shares of 3,300 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Itron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after buying an additional 104,199 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $64.25. 30,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.82 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

