Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Raised by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,078 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after buying an additional 585,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $420,218,000 after buying an additional 1,174,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.34.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,398. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

