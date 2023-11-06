S&CO Inc. Purchases 9,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 12.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 22.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 111.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 38.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 24.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Fox Advisors lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,366,970 shares of company stock worth $25,148,003. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,483,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.81. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

