2,200 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ON traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.96. 2,532,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,919. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.