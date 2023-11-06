S&CO Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in IAC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 4.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC by 94.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.32. 121,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,224. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

