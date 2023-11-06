S&CO Inc. Sells 2,933 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,598,160,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1,167.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 128,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,953. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

