Element Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.53. 693,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,230. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.14. The company has a market capitalization of $262.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

