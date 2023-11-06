KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $15.26

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.26, but opened at $15.83. KE shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 700,315 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC increased their target price on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get KE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BEKE

KE Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.88.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in KE by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of KE by 1,132.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KE by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KE by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after buying an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.