Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Shares Gap Up to $127.98

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.98, but opened at $137.64. Affiliated Managers Group shares last traded at $132.09, with a volume of 20,910 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.05. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.