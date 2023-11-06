Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $8.61 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

