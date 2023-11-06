Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $8.61 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Pinterest surges 27%, best weekly gain in over a year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.