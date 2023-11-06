XML Financial LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Waste Management stock opened at $168.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

