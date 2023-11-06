XML Financial LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.0 %

WBA opened at $22.10 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

