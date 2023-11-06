XML Financial LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

