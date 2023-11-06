Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $611,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $282.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.