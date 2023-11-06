Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $139.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.31. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

