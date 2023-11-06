Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 857,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

