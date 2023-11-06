New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,896 shares of company stock valued at $740,754 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

TRGP opened at $88.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

