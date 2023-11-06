Hoylecohen LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $647,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 359,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 82,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

