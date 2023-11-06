Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

ROP stock opened at $502.54 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $388.66 and a one year high of $508.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

