SouthState Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $403.58. 222,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.89 and its 200 day moving average is $376.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

