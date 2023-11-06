SouthState Corp Sells 1,442 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 83,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.1% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 67.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

UNP traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $211.32. 389,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.82. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

