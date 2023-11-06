SouthState Corp Sells 6,231 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SouthState Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

