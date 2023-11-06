Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Argus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.36. The company had a trading volume of 580,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,668. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.04 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.92. The company has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

