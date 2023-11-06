Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 3.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,126,000 after purchasing an additional 101,833 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 132,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $138.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

