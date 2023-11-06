Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Bought by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 513,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Riskified were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Riskified by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 758,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,843 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Riskified Price Performance

NYSE RSKD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.96. 115,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,659. The company has a market capitalization of $649.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.20. Riskified Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $72.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.