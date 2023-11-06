Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Purchases 157 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 0.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $5.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.48 and a 200 day moving average of $192.54. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.35.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

