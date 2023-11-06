Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys 626 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises about 0.5% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $48,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.70. 391,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.