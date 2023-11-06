Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stake Boosted by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Sotera Health comprises about 1.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Sotera Health worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,017,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,804,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 57.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,787,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,304 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Sotera Health Trading Up 2.0 %

SHC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 250,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.05 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.