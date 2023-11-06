Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Invests $23.53 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 562,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,000. Match Group comprises about 2.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Match Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $458,553. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.41. 1,675,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

