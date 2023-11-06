Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys 8,175 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 3.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $34,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,185,000 after buying an additional 2,050,316 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,351. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.