iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 4.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.56% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $41,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.11. 488,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,584. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

