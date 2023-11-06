Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $710,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,610,000 after purchasing an additional 273,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,653,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,360,000 after purchasing an additional 115,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in XPEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,663. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.55.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. XPEL’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,419,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $48,270.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,419,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,140. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

