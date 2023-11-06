Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $8.17 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.45. 575,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,291. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

