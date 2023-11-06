Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genasys by 15,270.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Genasys in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genasys alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Hoe Osgood III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 457,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Genasys news, Director Richard Hoe Osgood III purchased 50,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 457,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,400,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,499,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. 5,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.