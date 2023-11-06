Orion Capital Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,812. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
