Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $33.27. 3,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a market cap of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

