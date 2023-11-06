EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.54.

NYSE EOG opened at $128.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

