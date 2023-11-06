Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.56% and a negative net margin of 887.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.26.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
