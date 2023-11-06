Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.56% and a negative net margin of 887.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

