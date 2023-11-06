Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $159.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas B. Trussler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson purchased 3,247 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,502.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,247 shares of company stock worth $182,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 79.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 461,035 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 194,267 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 191,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Stories

